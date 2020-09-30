WCHD: 226 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,243 from 6,017 on Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.1 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 155 stemming from COVID-19 after there were two new deaths announced Wednesday. The health department also reported a 96.4 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.

