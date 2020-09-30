ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tooth Talk with Dr. T: The CompuDent system

Good morning. I’m Dr. T with Dental Dimensions at Edgebrook Center. Today we will be talking about the scariest thing about the dental office. I don’t know why, but people just don’t like getting shots. The CompuDent system, featuring the wand, is a computer technology that helps reduce discomfort when we numb your mouth. The computer precisely controls the speed and pressure of the anesthetic as flows into the tissues of your mouth. When the CompuDent is started the Wand first produces a small drop of anesthetic and this numbs the area of the mouth where the anesthetic is being delivered. Then, as the anesthetic begins to flow, the computer produces the optimal flow rate, so the anesthetic is absorbed much more easily. With the CompuDent system we can also numb just the area we want to treat, often avoiding the widespread numb feeling in your lips and face. CompuDent: a safe reliable technology that helps eliminate the pain and anxiety associated with dental anesthetic. So ask your dentist or dental hygenist if the wand is available. Compudent makes dentistry so much more comfortable. You can freeze one tooth at a time. You dont have to have your whole face numb. And because the injection is given so slowly you may not even notice. We like to say, have no fear, the wand is here.

For more dental news you can use you can visit our website at dentaldimensions.com. Email your questions to tvdentist@aol.com or visit us in person at Edgebrook Center.

