Stadelman announces more than $1M in grants for Rockford area schools

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford area schools will get almost $2 million in grants for students' access to remote learning technology, following an announcement from Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).

Digital Equity Formula Grants, funded by the CARES Act, are intended to help schools bridge the digital divide and offer students more reliable access to the technology they need to participate in e-learning, according to Stadelman.

School districts can use the funds to expand connectivity and provide students with devices like computers or tablets. Grants were awarded to districts across the state, including two school districts in the viewing area.

“In the time of COVID-19, hybrid and remote learning models have been put in place to protect students, staff members, and their families,” Stadelman said. “This funding will help provide everyone with the resources they need to during these challenging times.”

Rockford Public Schools 205 got $1,519,985 and the Harlem School District 122 received $388,399. Funding was distributed using a need-based formula, according to Stadelman.

The full list of schools receiving funds is available on the Illinois State Board of Education’s website.

