Rockford Public Schools receive grants for E-Learning equipment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly two million dollars is headed to Stateline schools in the coming weeks as part of a grant project to improve student’s access to remote learning technology.

Senator Steve Stadleman announced Rockford Public Schools and the Harlem School District would be receiving more than one point nine million dollars in funding to provide additional resources for struggling students. The money comes from the digital equity formula grants. Schools can either use the money to improve connectivity or provide more students with computers and tablets.

