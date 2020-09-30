Rockford Public Library postpones neighborhood branch vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There will not be a decision yet on the fate of a pair of Rockford Public Library neighborhood branches.

The board of trustees postponed the vote after four community members pleaded with the Rockford Public Library leadership to keep the Rockton Centre and Rock River branches open. Library leaders say they will have to close two of the five branches, or cut hours in half to combat a projected one million dollar revenue shortfall for 2021.

