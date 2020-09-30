Advertisement

Rockford man indicted for domestic battery, other charges

By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County grand jury returned an indictment against 31-year-old Joseph Threadgill for multiple charges from a Sept. 11 incident earlier this month.

Officers were sent to 915 8th Ave. after it was reported that Threadgill battered a victim and pointed a firearm at her. He was previously convicted of a felony and prohibited by law to possess a firearm. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of unlawful weapons by a felon, domestic battery and aggravated assault were authorized.

Threadgill is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

