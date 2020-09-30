Rockford man indicted for 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County grand jury returned an indictment against 26-year-old Skyler J. Warren for first degree murder from a Sept. 11 incident earlier this month.

Officers were sent to 3452 Prairie Rd. on Sept. 11, where they found a dead body. An autopsy was conducted.

The victim was later identified as Andrew Warren, who died as a result of head injuries. Skyler Warren was named a suspect and charges of first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death were authorized by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Skyler Warren is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

