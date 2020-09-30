Advertisement

Man sentenced to 90 years in prison for home invasion convictions

The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning he is to serve a total of 90 years for the three counts.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross(Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a home invasion that took place in 2018.

On Wednesday, Judge Randall Wilt sentenced Charles Gary for a charge of home invasion that took place on April 2, 2018.

Police were sent to a home on Oakes Avenue and spoke to the victim, who stated that two men forced their way into her residence demanding money. Gary struck the victim over the head, taking her purse as the two suspects both fled the scene. The victim was 83-years-old at the time.

Later that evening, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a home on Devonshire Court and spoke to a homeowner who indicated she was getting ready for bed when she heard her front door forced open and saw a suspect coming down her hallway.

The suspect pointed a gun at her, demanding where the safe was located. The suspect grabbed a jewelry box and fled the scene. The victim was 91-years-old at the time. That same evening, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department stopped a suspicious vehicle. Gary was a passenger in the vehicle and deputies found the property from both victims in his possession.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized. Gary previously pled guilty to two counts of home invasion in front of Judge Wilt. Gary was sentenced to a term of 30 years for each count. The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning he is to serve a total of 90 years for the three counts.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. announces 2,273 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6 percent.

News

IDPH issues COVID-19 Halloween festivities guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If you think you could have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, do not participate in any in-person Halloween activities.

News

Stadelman announces more than $1M in grants for Rockford area schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The full list of schools receiving funds is available on the Illinois State Board of Education’s website.

News

Marilyn Hite Ross responds to Carpenter termination

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Carpenter claims that he was fired for giving a journalist $25 to replace equipment that was broken in the process of being arrested at a protest.

Latest News

News

Woman taken to the hospital after early morning shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Around 6 a.m. Rockford Police responded to the 2100 block of 18th Avenue for reports of a shooting victim.

News

Rockford Public Library postpones neighborhood branch vote

Updated: 7 hours ago
The fate of a pair of Rockford Public Library neighborhood branches is still unknown after a vote is delayed by the board.

News

Rockford, Harlem schools receive grants for e-learning equipment

Updated: 8 hours ago
Nearly $2 million is headed to Stateline schools in the coming weeks as part of a grant project to improve student’s access to remote learning technology.

News

Fear Fest in South Beloit opening Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Owners said originally they didn’t think the pandemic would stretch into the fall season, however they’re excited to have people back.

News

After dying in I-20 crash, 2 deputies remembered for their sense of duty

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Georgians are mourning and remembering two Fulton County deputies killed Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

News

Beloit Police announce new interim chief

Updated: 9 hours ago
Thomas Stigler will take over while the commission starts the process of hiring a permanent chief.