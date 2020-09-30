Man sentenced to 90 years in prison for home invasion convictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a home invasion that took place in 2018.

On Wednesday, Judge Randall Wilt sentenced Charles Gary for a charge of home invasion that took place on April 2, 2018.

Police were sent to a home on Oakes Avenue and spoke to the victim, who stated that two men forced their way into her residence demanding money. Gary struck the victim over the head, taking her purse as the two suspects both fled the scene. The victim was 83-years-old at the time.

Later that evening, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a home on Devonshire Court and spoke to a homeowner who indicated she was getting ready for bed when she heard her front door forced open and saw a suspect coming down her hallway.

The suspect pointed a gun at her, demanding where the safe was located. The suspect grabbed a jewelry box and fled the scene. The victim was 91-years-old at the time. That same evening, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department stopped a suspicious vehicle. Gary was a passenger in the vehicle and deputies found the property from both victims in his possession.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized. Gary previously pled guilty to two counts of home invasion in front of Judge Wilt. Gary was sentenced to a term of 30 years for each count. The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning he is to serve a total of 90 years for the three counts.

