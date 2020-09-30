Local restaurant owners react to new mandate requiring indoor dining to stop on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stricter restrictions will soon be put in place for Region one of Illinois which includes the Stateline area and restaurants and bars will feel the brunt of the latest mitigation strategies.

“I have single moms with children working for my restaurant," said said Michelle Princer Owner of Toni’s of Winnebago. "I have single dads. I have people that this is their only source of income.”

Princer says she’s frustrated the Illinois Department of Public Health has mandated restaurants and bars to stop indoor dining come Saturday.

“To put that load on the backs of the restaurants and the bars and say that we’re the responsible ones for that it’s despicable," said Princer.

Princer says she’s complied with the governor’s regulations since the start of the pandemic and feels like local business owners can’t catch a break.

“Our legislators and people who are getting a weekly paycheck every single week since March 16 are making the rules for those of us who have not been getting a paycheck since March 16 and that includes that mom with two little kids working inside that restaurant tonight," said Princer.

Some customers say they feel bad about the burden these restrictions are going to put on their favorite local eatery’s.

“These small restaurants like Michelle and Toni’s she’s done an awesome job this is going to kill her staff and her business and I don’t think it’s fair what the governor is doing," said customer Traci Owens.

“The restaurant owners who have small establishments this is going to put them out of business," said customer Darla Taylor.

Princer says this no doubt is going to once again impact many Stateline establishments and hopes the restrictions will be lifted sooner rather than later.

'Wisconsin has all of their bars all of their restaurants and they have been having that since day one, why pick on me," said Princer.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.