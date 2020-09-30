Advertisement

Ill. announces 2,273 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,273 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with 35 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

• Bureau County: 1 female 80′s

• Carroll County: 1 male 70′s

• Champaign County: 1 female 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 100+

• DeKalb County: 1 male 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

• Effingham County: 1 female 70′s

• Fayette County: 1 female 70′s, 2 females 80′s

• Greene County: 2 females 70′s

• Grundy County: 1 male 80′s

• Jackson County: 1 female 60′s

• Jersey County: 2 female 90′s

• Lake County: 1 male 70′s

• Lawrence County: 1 male 70′s

• Macon County: 1 female 80′s

• Madison County: 2 males 80′s

• Peoria County: 1 male 80′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Will County: 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s

• Woodford County: 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 293,274 cases, including 8,672 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,546 specimens for a total of 5,624,822.  As of last night, 1,632 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 378 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

“IDPH has been closely monitoring the Region 6 data. As has been noted, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is performing repeated saliva testing for staff and students.  This is resulting in a tremendous number of tests, which can average up to 20 percent of all tests done in the state during some weeks.  Because of this high volume, the positivity rate for Region 6 could be overshadowed by what is happening at UIUC.  Therefore, in addition to providing data for Region 6, IDPH is now presenting data for Region 6 without Champaign County. However, Champaign County will still be required to implement mitigation efforts if regional metrics are tripped in Region 6,” the IDPH said. “In doing this, IDPH has found that Region 6, with Champaign County included, is seeing a 2.0 percent 7-day rolling test positivity average. Without Champaign County, Region 6 is seeing a 7.2 percent, which puts the region at risk for needing to implement additional mitigation measures, including no indoor bar service or dinning at restaurants, and limiting the size of event gatherings. IDPH is encouraging local leaders and communities in Region 6 to begin taking action now to reduce the test positivity rate, which includes making sure people are wearing masks in public, maintaining social distance, and not gathering in large groups.”

