Advertisement

Gusty winds, spotty showers to headline September’s final day

Unseasonably chilly start to October set to follow
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures continued their downward plunge in the Stateline Tuesday, with just about every Stateline community failing to reach 60°. And, while slightly “warmer” conditions are likely Wednesday, the day will not be without obstacles. While peeks of sunshine are a good bet to occur on occasion, there’s still to be a good amount of cloudiness, and with a cold front set to sweep through during the day, it’s possible a few showers may also accompany those clouds in spots. While heavy rainfall is not likely, we should still add a few hundredths of an inch to a monthly rainfall tally that’s reached 6.61″ for the month, nearly double a typical September’s rainfall total.

We currently rank as the 17th wettest September on record.
We currently rank as the 17th wettest September on record.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As of Tuesday Evening, September, 2020 ranks as the 17th wettest on record, dating back to 1893. While we may climb another rung or two on that ladder Wednesday, we’re in no danger of flirting with a Top 5 wettest September. In fact, we won’t even sniff last year’s September rainfall tally that eclipsed nine inches!

Remember last September when 9.10" of rain fell?
Remember last September when 9.10" of rain fell?(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The big story Wednesday, meteorologically speaking, will be the increasingly gusty winds that will be howling out of the west-northwest with increased gusty by the afternoon. Widespread gusts of 30-35 miles per hour are likely, with occasional gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible at times.

Northwest winds will gust to 35-40 MPH on Wednesday.
Northwest winds will gust to 35-40 MPH on Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second cold front’s to pass through the area Thursday, this one bringing an even colder air mass into the nation’s midsection. Extensive cloudiness, gusty northerly winds, and occasional sprinkles will restrict Thursday readings to the mid-50s areawide, and even colder temperatures are in the cards Friday.

Temperatures will struggle to hit 50° with another blast of cold air.
Temperatures will struggle to hit 50° with another blast of cold air.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Adding insult to injury is the fact that the Stateline’s temperatures Thursday through Saturday are presently projected to be colder than those expected to occur all the way up in Fairbanks, Alaska!

Rockford's weather will be colder than Fairbanks, Alaska this late week.
Rockford's weather will be colder than Fairbanks, Alaska this late week.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, for some good news. The chill’s not to be permanent, and there is relief in sight. Within a week, our temperatures will return to near 70°, where we appear likely to be for some time. In fact, long range projections suggest some real warmth may build back into area late next week and into next weekend.

Longer range our temperatures will get closer to or go above normal.
Longer range our temperatures will get closer to or go above normal.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/20/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler Days Ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cooler Days Ahead

Forecast

Unseasonable chill to strengthen its grip on the Stateline this week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
While things turn even colder later this week, there's some hope on the horizon.

Forecast

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/28/2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Much Cooler To Start The Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Much Cooler To Start The Week

Forecast

Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 9/27/2020

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT

Forecast

Major cooling underway, November level temperatures to follow

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
It has turned much more chilly already, but even more significant cooling is heading our way later in the week.

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 9/26/2020

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT

Forecast

Tracking rain late Sunday followed by two waves of cooler air

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Saturday did mark the last of the above normal and summer-like conditions we will have in the Stateline for quite some time. We are currently eyeing a cold front in Iowa that will move through the region later Sunday.

Forecast

A breezy Saturday gives us the last 80 degree day likely of 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
One more day, that’s all folks if you like the summer weather conditions because once the weekend cold front arrives, our weather pattern will be changing very quickly here.