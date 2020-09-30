Gusty winds, spotty showers to headline September’s final day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures continued their downward plunge in the Stateline Tuesday, with just about every Stateline community failing to reach 60°. And, while slightly “warmer” conditions are likely Wednesday, the day will not be without obstacles. While peeks of sunshine are a good bet to occur on occasion, there’s still to be a good amount of cloudiness, and with a cold front set to sweep through during the day, it’s possible a few showers may also accompany those clouds in spots. While heavy rainfall is not likely, we should still add a few hundredths of an inch to a monthly rainfall tally that’s reached 6.61″ for the month, nearly double a typical September’s rainfall total.

We currently rank as the 17th wettest September on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As of Tuesday Evening, September, 2020 ranks as the 17th wettest on record, dating back to 1893. While we may climb another rung or two on that ladder Wednesday, we’re in no danger of flirting with a Top 5 wettest September. In fact, we won’t even sniff last year’s September rainfall tally that eclipsed nine inches!

Remember last September when 9.10" of rain fell? (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The big story Wednesday, meteorologically speaking, will be the increasingly gusty winds that will be howling out of the west-northwest with increased gusty by the afternoon. Widespread gusts of 30-35 miles per hour are likely, with occasional gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible at times.

Northwest winds will gust to 35-40 MPH on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second cold front’s to pass through the area Thursday, this one bringing an even colder air mass into the nation’s midsection. Extensive cloudiness, gusty northerly winds, and occasional sprinkles will restrict Thursday readings to the mid-50s areawide, and even colder temperatures are in the cards Friday.

Temperatures will struggle to hit 50° with another blast of cold air. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Adding insult to injury is the fact that the Stateline’s temperatures Thursday through Saturday are presently projected to be colder than those expected to occur all the way up in Fairbanks, Alaska!

Rockford's weather will be colder than Fairbanks, Alaska this late week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, for some good news. The chill’s not to be permanent, and there is relief in sight. Within a week, our temperatures will return to near 70°, where we appear likely to be for some time. In fact, long range projections suggest some real warmth may build back into area late next week and into next weekend.

Longer range our temperatures will get closer to or go above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

