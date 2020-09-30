Advertisement

Former Rockford Mayor John McNamara dead at 81

“My father was a true servant leader. He served his family, his country and his community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said.
City of Rockford Government
City of Rockford Government(City of Rockford Government)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former city of Rockford Mayor John McNamara, the father of current Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, is dead at the age of 81.

“My father was a true servant leader. He served his family, his country and his community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “He has been my greatest influence in how I’ve lived my life, how I’ve helped lead our great city and how I want my children to live their lives.”

CITY ANNOUNCES PASSING OF FORMER MAYOR JOHN MCNAMARA: It is with great sadness that the City of Rockford announces the...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The former mayor was in office in Rockford as mayor from 1981 to 1989.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCHD: 226 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.1 percent.

News

Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The measure would keep the government running through Dec. 11 and passed by a 84-10 vote. The House passed the bill last week.

News

Rockford man indicted for 1st degree murder

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Skyler Warren is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

News

Rockford man indicted for domestic battery, other charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Threadgill is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Latest News

News

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for home invasion convictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning he is to serve a total of 30 years for the three counts.

News

Ill. announces 2,273 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6 percent.

News

IDPH issues COVID-19 Halloween festivities guidance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If you think you could have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, do not participate in any in-person Halloween activities.

News

Stadelman announces more than $1M in grants for Rockford area schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The full list of schools receiving funds is available on the Illinois State Board of Education’s website.

News

Marilyn Hite Ross responds to Carpenter termination

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Carpenter claims that he was fired for giving a journalist $25 to replace equipment that was broken in the process of being arrested at a protest.

News

Woman taken to the hospital after early morning shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
Around 6 a.m. Rockford Police responded to the 2100 block of 18th Avenue for reports of a shooting victim.