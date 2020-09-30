Former Rockford Mayor John McNamara dead at 81
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former city of Rockford Mayor John McNamara, the father of current Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, is dead at the age of 81.
“My father was a true servant leader. He served his family, his country and his community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “He has been my greatest influence in how I’ve lived my life, how I’ve helped lead our great city and how I want my children to live their lives.”
The former mayor was in office in Rockford as mayor from 1981 to 1989.
