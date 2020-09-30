Fear Fest in South Beloit opening Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fear Fest Haunted House in South Beloit is gearing up for its opening day on Friday.

Owners say they are taking all of the necessary precautions to make this season fun and safe for everyone, including requiring everyone to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines while inside the haunted house. Owners say originally they didn’t think the pandemic would stretch into the fall season, however, they’re excited to have people back.

“I figured it would have died off a couple months ago, but I’m sure evrybody thought that way or hoped for that anyways,” said owner Rich Barclay, "but here we are we got to deal with it and you know Friday night we are opening up.”

The Fear Fest Haunted House will be open through November 1.

