Advertisement

Cameron keeping father’s legacy alive at Guilford

By Mike Buda
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A winning atmosphere is what Guilford head coach Dan Cameron grew up in, learning from one of the best golf minds the stateline has had to offer, but now it’s up to him to pass that knowledge on.

“He’s still hard to talk about, but I wouldn’t be here without him.”

You can hear it in Cameron’s voice just how much his father, Mark, means to him.

The former Byron head coach lost a long battle with cancer two years ago and now his son is keeping his legacy alive.

“A lot of his stuff are things I use now and playing for him as a high schooler, where I really started to notice how good he was was when I was a college player and on my own the things he does at practice or did at practice,” said Cameron.

Mark Cameron led the Tigers for 15 years, posting zero losing seasons, nine regional titles, two sectionals and qualified for state nine times, winning the 1A championship in 2007.

Dan does not expect to catch him anytime soon.

“We’ve got a long ways to go because the thing that he did so well was the longevity," Cameron said. "He built up those kids below and they were able to be good for a long time.”

One way Mark liked to build them up was through the short game and that’s exactly what Dan is teaching the Vikings.

“These guys know a little bit about my dad, but that’s been the huge part of it is just chipping and putting," said Cameron. "When you don’t have your A-game, you’ve got to have that crutch to lean on.”

“I wish I could have four seasons with him, but two seasons has done a lot for me,” said senior Conner Knuth.

Knuth has not had much time with Cameron, but his coach’s lessons are definitely rubbing off.

The senior finished 27th and 28th over the last two years at the NIC-10 tournament, but in 2020, he has shaved two strokes off of his average and heading into conference this weekend, he owns the third best score this season.

“Instead of thinking ‘Why is he telling me to do this?’ he knows what he’s talking about so do it," said Knuth. "Sometimes it’s bad. Sometimes it messes with my game, but usually for the most part I play a lot better when he’s around.”

If Knuth can stay in form and the rest of the Vikings can hit their chips and putts, Cameron may just take one step closer to his dad.

“I have some big shoes to fill, but I want to try and get us back on top of the NIC-10," Cameron said. "I think that’s an ultimate goal for these guys and for me.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tennessee Titans close facility after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Titans, citing an “abundance of caution,” issued a statement Tuesday saying they’ve halted in-person work Tuesday.

Sports

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Packers have scored the fifth-most points in the NFL’s Super Bowl era through the first three games of the season with 122.

Sports

Foles replaces Trubisky, tosses 3 TDs as Bears rally to win 30-26 over Falcons

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons surrendered a 16-point advantage in the final 6 1/2 minutes to the Chicago Bears, who got three touchdown passes from backup quarterback Nick Foles and pulled out a 30-26 win on Sunday.

Sports

White Sox fall to 7-seed after 10-8 loss, Cubs host Marlins to open playoffs

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The White Sox were in second place in the division heading into the final day, but Cleveland rallied for an 8-6 victory over Pittsburgh and hopped over Chicago based on its 8-2 record in the season series.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed and a third consecutive postseason berth after the Padres beat San Francisco 5-4 in a game that ended about 15 minutes later.

Sports

RPS 205 Cup

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT

Sports

Harlem grad Josh Black helps Syracuse pick up first win of season

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Loves Park native came down with his first collegiate interception as the Orange upset Georgia Tech 37-20 in the home opener at the newly renovated Carrier Dome on Saturday.

Sports

Auburn’s Ferry earns medalist honors, East wins RPS 205 Cup

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Guilford did not participate in this year’s event. Instead, the Vikings held a practice round at Elliot Golf Course.

Sports

NIU football to play 6-game season starting in November

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
Following in the footsteps of the Big Ten and PAC-12, NIU and the Mid-American Conference reversed course and will now play football this fall.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.