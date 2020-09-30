Building explosion sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are sent to area hospitals with serious injuries after a building explosion in Rockford.
The Rockford Fire Department says it happened in the 2800 block of Lapey Street Tuesday evening. Debris could be seen surrounding the area.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.