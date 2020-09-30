Belvidere mayor: ‘We have a problem to solve’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County officials had a message for residents and businesses ahead of Saturday.

In three days, restrictions for the entire region will be tightening. Officials in Belvidere said now more than ever, people need to step up and follow safety guidelines.

Boone County health officials said Wednesday marked the third consecutive day the region-wide positivity rate for COVID-19 is at eight percent. Restaurants and bars will take the brunt of these restrictions.

On Saturday, indoor dining or bar service will not be allowed. City and county leaders here in Belvedere say they understand taking steps back is frustrating but encourage everyone to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines to help the region move out of these mitigation strategies.

“We have a problem to solve and we will do this how we have done everything throughout COVID and we will face it head on. We will do what we need to do to get our positivity rate within a boundary that it needs to be for us,” Belvedere Mayor Mike Chamberlain said.

Health officials say in order to move out from these mitigation strategies, the region must have three consecutive days of a positivity rate at or below 6.5 percent. Boone County’s public health administrator said it is hard to predict when that day will come. It’s going to take some time.

