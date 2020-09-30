Beloit police announce new interim chief.

BELOIT, WISC. (WIFR) - Beloit police have a new chief in place for the time being after the police and Fire Commission named an interim chief .

Thomas Stigler will take over while the commission starts the process of hiring a permanent chief. Stigler joined the Beloit police department in March of 2018 as Captain of Patrol. He previously served more than 30 years with the Milwaukee police department. This past January, he was promoted to the rank of police inspector. Stigler was a unanimous choice by the commission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.