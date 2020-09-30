Advertisement

After dying in I-20 crash, 2 deputies remembered for their sense of duty

By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgians today are mourning and remembering two Fulton County deputies killed in a crash on Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the interstate as they were on their way to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County Jail. Just after 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Dodge Charger struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left lane at Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

MORE | Deadly day on I-20 leaves 3 dead and community shaken

They were identified as Deputy Anthony White, a seven year veteran who joined the agency in December 2012, and Deputy Kenny Ingram who would have marked his 15-years of service in October.

Both were assigned to the law enforcement division of their agency.

From left: Deputy Kenny Ingram and Deputy Anthony White .(Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
From left: Deputy Kenny Ingram and Deputy Anthony White .(Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)(WRDW)

Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson said: “These men had a profound sense of duty throughout their distinguished careers with this agency and for us and this county, the loss of these deputies is devastating.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed condolences to their families on Twitter, saying “Tragic news. Please join @GAFirstLady, the girls, and I in praying for the families, loved ones, and colleagues of these two officers. The thoughts and prayers of all Georgians are with you.”

Also urging people to keep the families in mind was the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please keep the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office family and the family members of all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the agency said in a statement.

The crash happened on an already-tragic day for the region’s law enforcement officers as they said goodbye to one of their own during a memorial service in Augusta for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Norton. Norton died of complications from COVID-19, becoming the agency’s first line-of-duty coronavirus casualty.

It also came on a deadly day for the interstate, which was the site of another fatal crash 10 miles to the west.

And less than two weeks earlier and 16 miles to the west. a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash as he was loading up another vehicle on I-20 at Cobbham Road in McDuffie County.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois motorists won’t be fined for unpaid tolls in new reform package

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
The Illinois Tollway today announced TOLLING 2020, a comprehensive tolling reform package featuring a significant reduction to the initial costs faced by motorists when tolls are left unpaid. The measures also include steep reductions in fines for those with outstanding violations while formalizing the COVID-19 pandemic relief period during which no violations will be assessed for unpaid tolls.

Traffic

IDOT begins road work on US 20 in Rockford

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
The road work is part of IDOT’s multi-million dollar project that is expected to wrap up near the end of November.

Traffic

IDOT to work on US Business 20 from Buckley Drive to Shaw Road

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.

Traffic

Road closures through July for IL 173 construction

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Work is expected to be completed by the end of July, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Traffic

Traffic to close on Marchesano Drive, West Street for water main repair

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Water Division are closing westbound traffic to make the repairs on 888 Marchesano Dr. for up to three business days.

Latest News

Traffic

14th Street closed between 16th, 17th Avenues for sewer repair in Rockford

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rock River Water Reclamation District is expected to complete the work by the night of Tuesday, June 16, according to the city of Rockford on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic

Rockford highway projects underway

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All the projects are along the Interstate 90 and Interstate 39 corridor, between Gardner Street and Baxter Road and between Meridian Road and Shaw Road. Four of the seven are ongoing, with three starting later this summer.

Traffic

Truck vs Car accident on Charles and 20th streets causing backups

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
Driver has been transported to the hospital

Traffic

I-39 north and southbound left lanes will be closed from Baxter Road to U.S. 20

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The left lanes of I-39 northbound and I-39 southbound will be closed from Baxter Road to the U.S. 20 bypass interchange for pavement resurfacing.

Traffic

Emergency water repair begins at South Mulford and Newburg

Updated: Nov. 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM CST
|
By WIFR Newsroom
An emergency water manhole repair could slow down traffic at the intersection of South Mulford and Newburg for up to three days.

Traffic

Beloit police chase on I-90 leads to arrests of two wanted men

Updated: Oct. 16, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two men wanted on felony charges were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a high speed chase through Beloit and onto I-90.