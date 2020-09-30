Advertisement

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Of those cases, 963 have recovered and 23 have died.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,156positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 9 cases were announced Wednesday.

Of those cases, 963 have recovered and 23 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 47 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 119 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 228 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 166 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 216 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 170 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 96 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 62 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 37 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charge of criminal sexual assault was authorized.

News

Woman indicted for financial exploitation of elderly person

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Parker is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph G. McGraw on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

News

Music in the midst of the pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
People in the music community say that COVID-19 strips away their sense of community, forcing them to grieve that loss.

News

Music in the midst of the pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Gov. Pritzker announces 18 appointments to state authorities, commissions

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All 18 appointments announced to be ‘building on strong team of diverse experts in their fields.’

Latest News

News

Belvidere mayor: ‘We have a problem to solve’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In three days, restrictions for the entire region will be tightening.

News

WCHD: 226 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.1 percent.

News

Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The measure would keep the government running through Dec. 11 and passed by a 84-10 vote. The House passed the bill last week.

News

Rockford man indicted for 1st degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Skyler Warren is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

News

Former Rockford Mayor John McNamara dead at 81

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“My father was a true servant leader. He served his family, his country and his community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said.