Winnebago Co. hits 6K COVID-19 cases, positivity rate down to 8.9 percent
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of cases to 6,017 from 5,935 on Monday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 8.9 percent.
The total deaths now stand at 153 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.4 percent recovery rate.
49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.
