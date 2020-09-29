Advertisement

Winnebago Co. hits 6K COVID-19 cases, positivity rate down to 8.9 percent

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,017 from 5,935 on Monday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 8.9 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 153 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.4 percent recovery rate.

49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.

