Unseasonable chill to strengthen its grip on the Stateline this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Autumn has officially arrived in full force in the Stateline over the past 24 hours, and it’s only set to turn colder as the week goes on. Temperatures Monday topped out in the upper 50s to middle 60s, at least ten degrees colder than those recorded Sunday.

Tuesday’s set to see temperatures take another step back on Tuesday, thanks to abundant cloudiness and a persistent northwesterly breeze. A few sprinkles aren’t to be ruled out either, especially later in the day.

More sunshine on Wednesday should allow for at least some modest warming into the middle 60s, but a second cold front’s to drop though the region Thursday, bringing with it the coldest temperatures in nearly five months to end the workweek. Friday’s forecast high temperature of 52° is a temperature more typically witnessed here on November 8.

While unseasonably cool temperatures are forecast to stick around through the weekend, there are improvements also on the horizon beginning as early as next week. Current trends suggest a return to the 70s may occur by next Tuesday, with above normal temperatures likely to persist through most of the week.

What’s more, longer range projections support an upward trend in temperatures. While not hot by any means, conditions here are likely to be warmer than normal through the middle of October, if not longer.

