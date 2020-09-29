Tennessee Titans close facility after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Tennessee Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday after three players and five non-players tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday.

The Titans, citing an “abundance of caution,” issued a statement Tuesday saying they’ve halted in-person work Tuesday. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, did the same on Tuesday, though a source told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that there were positive tests with the Vikings.

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus,” the team statement said. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them.”

The NFL issued a statement saying both the Titans and VIkings are working with the league and the NFLPA and medical officials “to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments ... with health and safety as our primary consideration.”

The NFL is taking the safe approach by also shutting down the Vikings' facility, the source told Mortensen.

The Titans were without outside linebackers coach and defensive playcaller Shane Bowen for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to the COVID-19 protocol. Bowen was placed in protocol after getting test results back Saturday before the team left for Minnesota.

The team was already without offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who was placed into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month. Coach Mike Vrabel had said he hoped WIlson could return to the practice field this week.

No decision has yet been made about Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville, a source told ESPN.

