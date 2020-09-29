Advertisement

Tennessee Titans close facility after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

The Titans, citing an “abundance of caution,” issued a statement Tuesday saying they’ve halted in-person work Tuesday.
NFL AP
NFL AP(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Tennessee Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday after three players and five non-players tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday.

The Titans, citing an “abundance of caution,” issued a statement Tuesday saying they’ve halted in-person work Tuesday. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, did the same on Tuesday, though a source told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that there were positive tests with the Vikings.

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus,” the team statement said. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them.”

The NFL issued a statement saying both the Titans and VIkings are working with the league and the NFLPA and medical officials “to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments ... with health and safety as our primary consideration.”

The NFL is taking the safe approach by also shutting down the Vikings' facility, the source told Mortensen.

The Titans were without outside linebackers coach and defensive playcaller Shane Bowen for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to the COVID-19 protocol. Bowen was placed in protocol after getting test results back Saturday before the team left for Minnesota.

The team was already without offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who was placed into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month. Coach Mike Vrabel had said he hoped WIlson could return to the practice field this week.

No decision has yet been made about Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville, a source told ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Packers have scored the fifth-most points in the NFL’s Super Bowl era through the first three games of the season with 122.

Sports

Foles replaces Trubisky, tosses 3 TDs as Bears rally to win 30-26 over Falcons

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons surrendered a 16-point advantage in the final 6 1/2 minutes to the Chicago Bears, who got three touchdown passes from backup quarterback Nick Foles and pulled out a 30-26 win on Sunday.

Sports

White Sox fall to 7-seed after 10-8 loss, Cubs host Marlins to open playoffs

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The White Sox were in second place in the division heading into the final day, but Cleveland rallied for an 8-6 victory over Pittsburgh and hopped over Chicago based on its 8-2 record in the season series.

Sports

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed and a third consecutive postseason berth after the Padres beat San Francisco 5-4 in a game that ended about 15 minutes later.

Latest News

Sports

RPS 205 Cup

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT

Sports

Harlem grad Josh Black helps Syracuse pick up first win of season

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Loves Park native came down with his first collegiate interception as the Orange upset Georgia Tech 37-20 in the home opener at the newly renovated Carrier Dome on Saturday.

Sports

Auburn’s Ferry earns medalist honors, East wins RPS 205 Cup

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Guilford did not participate in this year’s event. Instead, the Vikings held a practice round at Elliot Golf Course.

Sports

NIU football to play 6-game season starting in November

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
Following in the footsteps of the Big Ten and PAC-12, NIU and the Mid-American Conference reversed course and will now play football this fall.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Gasmund finds escape in Guilford cross country team

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
It’s never easy adjusting to a new school, but Guilford cross country runner Michelle Gasmund is fitting in just fine with the Vikings.