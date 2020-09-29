Advertisement

Stateline experts predict candidates strategies in first presidential debate

The race to the White House could change course as President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden try to convince Americans why they should lead the country for the next four years.
The race to the White House could change course as President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden try to convince Americans why they should lead the country for the next four years.(wifr)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The race to the White House could change course as President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden try to convince Americans why they should lead the country for the next four years.

“A debate means you’re talking to someone not talking at someone and both of these and both of these candidates have the tendency to talk at people,” said Bob Evans, Rockford University political expert.

Debates are nothing new to Trump and Biden, but facing off against each other is a different territory.

“Both candidates will have a tendency to attack each other and they could get out of hand, Voters don’t want to see a slugfest,” Evans said.

Evans says Biden and Trump will likely approach the debates differently hoping to highlight their own strengths and the other’s weaknesses.

“Biden will be saying look at all things that have happened, retrospective voting. Trump will be saying here are all the dangers that might occur which is called prospective voting,” Evans said.

Northern Illinois University Forensic Coach Matt Dupuis thinks Biden will try to avoid confrontation and highlight his own record but Trump will go on the attack.

“I think his goal is to establish himself as the more reasonable and coherent of the two candidates. Trump is not going to try and build himself up but try and tear down Biden,” Dupuis said.

Dupuis and Evans say they encourage voters to do one thing after the debate, talk about it.

“Before they make up their own minds, get someone else’s opinion. because it is not good for this to be an isolated act.” Evans said.

“If you are not reflecting and not talking about the issues that are coming up then you are not really gaining anything from this debate you are just cherry-picking the things you already agree with,” Dupuis said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be one moderator and a small live audience which experts say could also impact the debate.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Martell: ‘I am disappointed as a community’

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The WCHD director put out the statement in response to actions taken by Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH on Tuesday.

News

Regional health departments give update as Region 1 hits warning for COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“These additional prevention measures disproportionately impact local business establishments,” the NIR-PIO said.

News

Another confirmed COVID-19 case at Harlem High School on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district sent out an email before at around 3 p.m. with the confirmation.

News

Local officials respond to COVID-19 restrictions returning to Region 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In the past week, Region 1 also had an early indication of increasing hospital admissions for COVID-like-illness.

Latest News

News

Abbott Laboratories to ship more than 100M rapid tests across US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
Results only take 15 minutes.

News

Ill. to receive $8M for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
The money will be used to deliver the vaccine throughout the state once a safe and effective vaccine is available.

News

Ex-ComEd executive Fidel Marquez pleads guilty to bribery scheme tied to Madigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
A sentencing date for Marquez has not yet been scheduled. Prosecutors will not move forward with sentencing until Marquez’s cooperation is complete.

News

Child death investigation finds brain-eating amoeba in Texas city’s water supply

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS/AP
Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Sunday due to the brain-eating amoeba being found in the water supply.

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 948 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

IDPH issues interim COVID-19 music guidance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The extent to which group singing or playing of wind instruments increases the risk for COVID-19 transmission remains unclear.