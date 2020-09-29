Stateline experts predict candidates strategies in first presidential debate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The race to the White House could change course as President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden try to convince Americans why they should lead the country for the next four years.

“A debate means you’re talking to someone not talking at someone and both of these and both of these candidates have the tendency to talk at people,” said Bob Evans, Rockford University political expert.

Debates are nothing new to Trump and Biden, but facing off against each other is a different territory.

“Both candidates will have a tendency to attack each other and they could get out of hand, Voters don’t want to see a slugfest,” Evans said.

Evans says Biden and Trump will likely approach the debates differently hoping to highlight their own strengths and the other’s weaknesses.

“Biden will be saying look at all things that have happened, retrospective voting. Trump will be saying here are all the dangers that might occur which is called prospective voting,” Evans said.

Northern Illinois University Forensic Coach Matt Dupuis thinks Biden will try to avoid confrontation and highlight his own record but Trump will go on the attack.

“I think his goal is to establish himself as the more reasonable and coherent of the two candidates. Trump is not going to try and build himself up but try and tear down Biden,” Dupuis said.

Dupuis and Evans say they encourage voters to do one thing after the debate, talk about it.

“Before they make up their own minds, get someone else’s opinion. because it is not good for this to be an isolated act.” Evans said.

“If you are not reflecting and not talking about the issues that are coming up then you are not really gaining anything from this debate you are just cherry-picking the things you already agree with,” Dupuis said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be one moderator and a small live audience which experts say could also impact the debate.

