Rockford Area Art Council to show ‘Propaganda’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Art Council to showcase “PROPOGANDA,” a group show part of the council’s art and culture showcase.

On Oct. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m., and Oct. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m., 317 Art Collective at 317 Market St. in downtown Rockford, the show will feature 25 area artists of different backgrounds and cultures. The group of artists will each put their own personal spin on the subject of propaganda.

“With the current volatile situation in America, politically, racially ,environmentally, and monetarily; the pandemic, and the extremely important upcoming election, 317 Art Collective thought it would be a perfect time to investigate the subject of propaganda,” according to the RAAC. “Propaganda has been used by every country, cause, and political party in attempt to sway opinion in specific directions. It was the original MEME. In comes in the form of posters, TV ads, billboards, ‘news’ articles and public art.”

Rockford Area Arts Council (Rockford Area Arts Council)

Admission is free. Cash bar will be provided by Prairie Street Brewing Co. Masks are required to enter and social distancing will be observed. Show will hang through November. Visit here or call 815-272-0411 for more information.

