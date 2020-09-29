Advertisement

Rochelle announces trick-or-treat hours

‘Please participate wisely by wearing masks, washing hands frequently and watching your distance.’
trick-or-treating
trick-or-treating(WSAW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rochelle has established trick-or-treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Please participate wisely by wearing masks, washing hands frequently and watching your distance. Only trick-or-treat at homes with a porch light on, respecting the wishes of those who would prefer not to participate this year,” according to the city.

The city asks if you are welcoming trick-or-treaters at your home, to wear a face covering, wash hands and high-touch areas such as doorbells and doorknobs frequently. Residents should also consider handing out candy outdoors rather than from inside the home.

Rochelle residents also have the opportunity to trick-or-treat through the downtown Rochelle businesses on Thursday Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. 102.3 The Coyote will again host the trick-or-treat safe house at the Comfort Inn on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a drive-through event through the hotel’s parking lot.

“We encourage all residents to celebrate safely and respectfully taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the city said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween

Morrison announces trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city suggests examining all treats and wash hands before eating them and to avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Halloween

Village of Winnebago releases trick-or-treating hours

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If a resident does not want to participate in trick-or-treating, that resident should turn their porch light off.

Halloween

City of Oregon approves hours for trick-or-treating

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The hours on Saturday, Oct. 31 are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Halloween

Poplar Grove releases trick-or-treating hours

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trick-or-treating will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Latest News

Halloween

City of Beloit not scheduling trick-or-treat hours

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The CDC has identified trick-or-treating as a higher risk activity.

Halloween

Extra steps could help make Halloween safer for kids

Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Keeping children safe is a top priority come Halloween, and local experts offer advice to keep the celebration safe.