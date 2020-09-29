Rochelle announces trick-or-treat hours

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rochelle has established trick-or-treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Please participate wisely by wearing masks, washing hands frequently and watching your distance. Only trick-or-treat at homes with a porch light on, respecting the wishes of those who would prefer not to participate this year,” according to the city.

The city asks if you are welcoming trick-or-treaters at your home, to wear a face covering, wash hands and high-touch areas such as doorbells and doorknobs frequently. Residents should also consider handing out candy outdoors rather than from inside the home.

Rochelle residents also have the opportunity to trick-or-treat through the downtown Rochelle businesses on Thursday Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. 102.3 The Coyote will again host the trick-or-treat safe house at the Comfort Inn on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a drive-through event through the hotel’s parking lot.

“We encourage all residents to celebrate safely and respectfully taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the city said.

