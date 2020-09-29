Regional health departments give update as Region 1 hits warning for COVID-19
“These additional prevention measures disproportionately impact local business establishments,” the NIR-PIO said.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIR-PIO serving Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties issued an update after Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH implemented new COVID-19 mitigation measures for Region 1 to take effect on Saturday.
The mitigation measures were implemented as Region 1 is at warning level for COVID-19 due to a positivity rate greater than 8 percent and increasing COVID-19 infection rates in the region.
“These additional prevention measures disproportionately impact local business establishments,” the NIR-PIO said.
The NIR-PIO asks the public to follow these recommendations:
- Follow local travel guidance and limit non-essential travel.
- Non-essential travel includes traveling for sports team and social gatherings.
- Limit your contacts and follow the 3Ws.
- Keep your contacts limited to a small number. The more people from different households that gather, the greater the risk of spreading COVID-19.
- If your children are in school, keep the playdates to those who are in your child’s class.
- When eating with others not from your household, keep six feet apart.
- Leave a place or gathering where people are not masking or social distancing, or if the gathering is too large.
- Support local businesses by continuing to order online, carrying out, and using curbside pick-up.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.