Regional health departments give update as Region 1 hits warning for COVID-19

“These additional prevention measures disproportionately impact local business establishments,” the NIR-PIO said.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIR-PIO serving Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties issued an update after Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH implemented new COVID-19 mitigation measures for Region 1 to take effect on Saturday.

The mitigation measures were implemented as Region 1 is at warning level for COVID-19 due to a positivity rate greater than 8 percent and increasing COVID-19 infection rates in the region.

The NIR-PIO asks the public to follow these recommendations:

  • Follow local travel guidance and limit non-essential travel.
    • Non-essential travel includes traveling for sports team and social gatherings.
  • Limit your contacts and follow the 3Ws.
    • Keep your contacts limited to a small number. The more people from different households that gather, the greater the risk of spreading COVID-19.
    • If your children are in school, keep the playdates to those who are in your child’s class.
    • When eating with others not from your household, keep six feet apart.
  • Leave a place or gathering where people are not masking or social distancing, or if the gathering is too large.
  • Support local businesses by continuing to order online, carrying out, and using curbside pick-up.

