Regional health departments give update as Region 1 hits warning for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIR-PIO serving Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties issued an update after Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH implemented new COVID-19 mitigation measures for Region 1 to take effect on Saturday.

The mitigation measures were implemented as Region 1 is at warning level for COVID-19 due to a positivity rate greater than 8 percent and increasing COVID-19 infection rates in the region.

“These additional prevention measures disproportionately impact local business establishments,” the NIR-PIO said.

The NIR-PIO asks the public to follow these recommendations:

Follow local travel guidance and limit non-essential travel. Non-essential travel includes traveling for sports team and social gatherings.

Limit your contacts and follow the 3Ws. Keep your contacts limited to a small number. The more people from different households that gather, the greater the risk of spreading COVID-19. If your children are in school, keep the playdates to those who are in your child’s class. When eating with others not from your household, keep six feet apart.

Leave a place or gathering where people are not masking or social distancing, or if the gathering is too large.

Support local businesses by continuing to order online, carrying out, and using curbside pick-up.

