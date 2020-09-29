Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot in Rockford

The victim advised he had been in the car, but officers received conflicting stories from the victim and witnesses.
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

On Sept. 26 at 11:15 p.m., police were sent to the 600 block of Concord for a report of several shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle parked in the roadway with a gunshot to the rear window.

Officers found a large party as well but the attendees were uncooperative, according to the Rockford Police Department. A short time later, officers found an abandoned car at the intersection of Concord and Hudson. The doors were open and the keys were still inside.

Police were able to recover a gun from inside the vehicle. At 11:55 p.m., a 41-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his thigh.

The victim advised he had been in the car, but officers received conflicting stories from the victim and witnesses. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Area Art Council to show ‘Propaganda’

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Admission is free.

News

Beloit coffee shop offering deal on National Coffee Day

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The purchase will reward customers with two loyalty stamps instead of one.

News

Gov. Pritzker to self-isolate for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By CBS
That staffer attended events with Pritzker in Chicago, Marion, and Marseilles over the past week.

Sports

Tennessee Titans close facility after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Titans, citing an “abundance of caution,” issued a statement Tuesday saying they’ve halted in-person work Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Blackhawk Bank donates nearly $35,000 to local charities

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials with the bank said these locations were identified as places that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic and it was the least they could do to give back.

News

Local doctors warn against the “Benadryl Challenge”

Updated: 5 hours ago
"It's something we definitely don’t want to see because a lot of the time, one of the complications can be death.”

News

Hydrant flushing in Roscoe to briefly affect water along highway 251

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Park Public Water District warns residents living in the neighborhoods along highway 251 to avoid doing laundry during flushing hours as the water may be discolored. The water remains safe for cooking and drinking.

News

WCHD: More restrictions could hit Stateline as region reaches warning level

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says our region sits in the warning level as residents keep testing positive for COVID-19.

News

High school students, parents plan lawsuit against IHSA to force return to fall sports

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By CBS
Twenty student athletes and their families are part of this lawsuit, but the plaintiffs said more have asked to join in.

News

Community activists respond to arrest near Rockford City Market Friday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Dozens of activists rally for the release of two men arrested during a protest Friday near city market.