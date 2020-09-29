Police investigating after man shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

On Sept. 26 at 11:15 p.m., police were sent to the 600 block of Concord for a report of several shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle parked in the roadway with a gunshot to the rear window.

Officers found a large party as well but the attendees were uncooperative, according to the Rockford Police Department. A short time later, officers found an abandoned car at the intersection of Concord and Hudson. The doors were open and the keys were still inside.

Police were able to recover a gun from inside the vehicle. At 11:55 p.m., a 41-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his thigh.

The victim advised he had been in the car, but officers received conflicting stories from the victim and witnesses. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

