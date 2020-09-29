Morrison announces trick-or-treat hours

MORRISON, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Morrison is supporting a safe trick-or-treating with practices to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The trick-or-treat hours in the city will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

“Celebrating Halloween during this pandemic is certainly voluntary and at your own discretion,” according to the Morrison Police Department.

Stay home if sick. Do not participate if you have any symptoms or illnesses.

Avoid large gatherings of people, whether indoors or outdoors.

Only trick-or-treat with people you live with.

Practice social distancing. Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household.

A costume mask must not replace a regular face mask. Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth even under or over your costume as necessary.

Homeowners should consider making treats available by setting them on a table outdoors instead of handing treats out individually. Avoid in-person contact.

Use hand sanitizer often and before eating or after coughing/sneezing. Wash your hands with soap and water when possible.

Avoid public interaction with high risk groups both in the home as well as nursing home and health care facilities.

“Trick-or-Treat in neighborhoods and areas that you know. Homeowners can post a sign or use porch lights to indicate if they are participating in Trick-or-Treat," according to the Morrison Police Department.

The city suggests examining all treats and wash hands before eating them and to avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Additional recommendations include to guide children to stay on the right side of the road and walk on sidewalks when possible. Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks where possible.

Carry a flashlight (or other light source) at night and ensure children have reflective clothing. Wear well-fitting masks and costumes appropriate for weather that also avoids blocking your vision.

The CDC has additional information here.

