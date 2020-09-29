Advertisement

More restrictions could be heading to the Stateline as the region reaches warning level, health officials say

Today, the City of Chicago eased restrictions however health officials say our region’s could be tightening.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says our region sits in the warning level as residents keep testing positive for COVID-19.

“We have got to get this together," said Martell. "We have got to get our positivity rate down. We have to wear our face coverings. We have to stay home if we’re not feeling well.”

Martell announced 225 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days and no additional deaths however she says more restrictions could be on the way for our area. Martell says she expects to hear from Illinois health officials on Wednesday about the next steps for our region.

“I don’t want anyone to be surprised if we’re having to go into additional (restrictions)," said Martell.

Martell says these restrictions would likely include reducing hours and capacity levels at businesses something local owners say could put them in a position to close.

“We don’t want to shut down again because I don’t think many of us can support again survive from another shutdown," said Jose Chavez, Owner of Fuego Nuevo Grill.

Both health officials and business owners say now more than ever residents need to step up and follow safety guidelines.

“A step back with them with the state maybe pushing us back some of us won’t be able to make it," said Janene Stephenson owner of J.S. Event Design Studio and Cafe.

