Ill. to receive $8M for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

The money will be used to deliver the vaccine throughout the state once a safe and effective vaccine is available.
By CBS
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is receiving more than $8 million to help prepare for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced Monday that $6 million will go to the Illinois Department of Public Health and Nearly $2 million to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The money will be used to deliver the vaccine throughout the state once a safe and effective vaccine is available.

