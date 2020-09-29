Advertisement

Ill. announces 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

As of last night, 1,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with 13 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

• Bond County: 1 male 70′s

• Clark County: 1 female 90′s

• Clinton County: 1 male 80′s

• Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 90′s

• Jasper County: 1 male 70′s

• Madison County: 4 females 90′s

• Marion County: 1 male 80′s

• Moultrie County: 1 male 70′s

• Peoria County: 1 female 80′s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 70′s

• Whiteside County; 1 male 70′s

• Will County: 1 male 100+

• Williamson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Winnebago County: 2 males 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276. As of last night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

