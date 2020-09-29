I-20 crash near Grovetown kills 2 Georgia law enforcement officers

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two law enforcement officers died in a wreck west of Augusta on an already-tragic day for the region’s police as they buried one of their own.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the officers were from Fulton County.

The agency said the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Dodge Charger, occupied by two deputies, struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left eastbound lane of Interstate 20 just after 11:10 a.m.

The crash at Lewiston Road closed all lanes of eastbound I-20. Although traffic was moving again by 3 p.m. at that location, another fatal crash 10 miles to the west led to a traffic diversion at mile marker 175. That crash also happened on the eastbound side of I-20 and involved nine vehicles.

A reconstruction team and motor carrier compliance officials were assisting with the investigation.

The names of the officers weren’t released pending notification of next of kin.

“Please keep the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office family and the family members of all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The incident came on the same day as a memorial service in Augusta for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Norton. Norton died of complications from COVID-19, becoming the agency’s first line-of-duty coronavirus casualty.

The Lewiston Road location was the site of a maintenance project scheduled for today, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The roadwork was expected to have a minor impact, closing the right lane. It was unclear whether the crash was related to the project.

Even before today’s wrecks, I-20 had been treacherous recently:

