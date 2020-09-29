Advertisement

I-20 crash near Grovetown kills 2 Georgia law enforcement officers

By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two law enforcement officers died in a wreck west of Augusta on an already-tragic day for the region’s police as they buried one of their own.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the officers were from Fulton County.

The agency said the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Dodge Charger, occupied by two deputies, struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left eastbound lane of Interstate 20 just after 11:10 a.m.

The crash at Lewiston Road closed all lanes of eastbound I-20. Although traffic was moving again by 3 p.m. at that location, another fatal crash 10 miles to the west led to a traffic diversion at mile marker 175. That crash also happened on the eastbound side of I-20 and involved nine vehicles.

A reconstruction team and motor carrier compliance officials were assisting with the investigation.

The names of the officers weren’t released pending notification of next of kin.

“Please keep the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office family and the family members of all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The incident came on the same day as a memorial service in Augusta for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Norton. Norton died of complications from COVID-19, becoming the agency’s first line-of-duty coronavirus casualty.

The Lewiston Road location was the site of a maintenance project scheduled for today, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The roadwork was expected to have a minor impact, closing the right lane. It was unclear whether the crash was related to the project.

Even before today’s wrecks, I-20 had been treacherous recently:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois motorists won’t be fined for unpaid tolls in new reform package

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
The Illinois Tollway today announced TOLLING 2020, a comprehensive tolling reform package featuring a significant reduction to the initial costs faced by motorists when tolls are left unpaid. The measures also include steep reductions in fines for those with outstanding violations while formalizing the COVID-19 pandemic relief period during which no violations will be assessed for unpaid tolls.

Traffic

IDOT begins road work on US 20 in Rockford

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
The road work is part of IDOT’s multi-million dollar project that is expected to wrap up near the end of November.

Traffic

IDOT to work on US Business 20 from Buckley Drive to Shaw Road

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.

Traffic

Road closures through July for IL 173 construction

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Work is expected to be completed by the end of July, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Traffic

Traffic to close on Marchesano Drive, West Street for water main repair

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Water Division are closing westbound traffic to make the repairs on 888 Marchesano Dr. for up to three business days.

Latest News

Traffic

14th Street closed between 16th, 17th Avenues for sewer repair in Rockford

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rock River Water Reclamation District is expected to complete the work by the night of Tuesday, June 16, according to the city of Rockford on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic

Rockford highway projects underway

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All the projects are along the Interstate 90 and Interstate 39 corridor, between Gardner Street and Baxter Road and between Meridian Road and Shaw Road. Four of the seven are ongoing, with three starting later this summer.

Traffic

Truck vs Car accident on Charles and 20th streets causing backups

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
Driver has been transported to the hospital

Traffic

I-39 north and southbound left lanes will be closed from Baxter Road to U.S. 20

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The left lanes of I-39 northbound and I-39 southbound will be closed from Baxter Road to the U.S. 20 bypass interchange for pavement resurfacing.

Traffic

Emergency water repair begins at South Mulford and Newburg

Updated: Nov. 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM CST
|
By WIFR Newsroom
An emergency water manhole repair could slow down traffic at the intersection of South Mulford and Newburg for up to three days.

Traffic

Beloit police chase on I-90 leads to arrests of two wanted men

Updated: Oct. 16, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two men wanted on felony charges were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a high speed chase through Beloit and onto I-90.