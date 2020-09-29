Hydrant flushing in Roscoe to briefly affect water along highway 251

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - If you live in the roscoe area you may want to rethink doing your laundry during the day after a new announcement from the North Park Public Water District.

Between the hours of 8a.m.-5p.m. every day this week, water mains and fire hydrants will be flushed in several areas in Roscoe. The North Park Public Water District warns residents living in the neighborhoods along highway 251 to avoid doing laundry during flushing hours as the water may be discolored. The water remains safe for cooking and drinking.

