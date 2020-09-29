Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker vowed DCFS changes, kids whose families were investigated still killed

It is a heartbreaking roster of failure.
(WIFR)
By CBS
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother stood charged Monday with stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death on the city’s West Side, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been called to their home in the past.

Gov. JB Pritzker has promised to make changes at the DCFS to protect children like the girl who was killed this past weekend, Serenity Arrington.

Still, dozens of children whose families were investigated by the DCFS have been killed in just the last year, CBS 2′s Jim Williams reported.

It is a heartbreaking roster of failure.

Kerri Rutherford, 6, died in August in Kendall County. Toxicology reports showed she had ingested a lethal dose of a drug commonly prescribed for adults with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

Kerri’s mother and stepfather are now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Before Kerri’s death, neighbors had called authorities – dozens of times, CBS 2′s Jim Williams reported.

“At least four times, maybe more, because I know I called anonymously a few times,” neighbor Monica Alexander said.

A police report said a teacher had notified the DCFS.

In February of this year in East Peoria, 4-year-old Tate Thurman died – beaten head to toe. His father’s girlfriend was charged with murder.

The DCFS had had contact with the little boy’s family as well, CBS 2′s Chris Tye learned. There were seven DCFS investigations over six years.

And that came months after the murder of A.J. Freund in Crystal Lake after horrific abuse.

In January, the Illinois Inspector General’s office said in its annual report that 123 children, prior to DCFS interventions, died between July 2018 and July 2019.

Last year, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vowed there would be changes at DCFS.

“Bringing the best caseworkers, the best trained caseworkers and investigators to the forefront,” was the goal Pritzker announced at the time.

Alpa Patel is chief deputy with the Cook County Public Guardian’s office, CBS 2′s Jim Williams reported.

“We have certainly seen some changes and while progress is being made,” Patel said. “It’s definitely not to the measure we need to see with regards to how children and families are being protected right now.”

Patel said DCFS caseworkers need better supervision.

“There are certainly some fantastic caseworkers; some fantastic people working with these families and I applaud them, as do my colleagues,” Patel said. “However, sometimes those folks are far and few between in terms of all of the other folks who need the support and training and probably additional coaching in order to do the right job for the clients we serve.”

In the A.J. Freund case, two former DCFS workers – Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin – were charged this month with felony child endangerment and reckless conduct.

Meanwhile, reporters were told Monday afternoon that 500 DCFS frontline workers – caseworkers and investigators – have been hired in the last year and half since the governor’s announcement. But that number is offset somewhat by retirements, CBS 2′s Jim Williams reported.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. hits 6K COVID-19 cases, positivity rate down to 8.9 percent

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

News

Stateline experts predict candidate strategy

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Stateline experts predict candidates strategies in first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The race to the White House could change course as President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden try to convince Americans why they should lead the country for the next four years.

News

Dr. Martell: ‘I am disappointed as a community’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The WCHD director put out the statement in response to actions taken by Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Regional health departments give update as Region 1 hits warning for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“These additional prevention measures disproportionately impact local business establishments,” the NIR-PIO said.

News

Another confirmed COVID-19 case at Harlem High School on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district sent out an email before at around 3 p.m. with the confirmation.

News

Local officials respond to COVID-19 restrictions returning to Region 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In the past week, Region 1 also had an early indication of increasing hospital admissions for COVID-like-illness.

News

Abbott Laboratories to ship more than 100M rapid tests across US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Results only take 15 minutes.

News

Ill. to receive $8M for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
The money will be used to deliver the vaccine throughout the state once a safe and effective vaccine is available.

News

Ex-ComEd executive Fidel Marquez pleads guilty to bribery scheme tied to Madigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
A sentencing date for Marquez has not yet been scheduled. Prosecutors will not move forward with sentencing until Marquez’s cooperation is complete.