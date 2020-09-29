Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker to self-isolate for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

That staffer attended events with Pritzker in Chicago, Marion, and Marseilles over the past week.
Gov. Pritzker
Gov. Pritzker(WIFR)
By CBS
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time this year, Gov. JB Pritzker is self-isolating for 14 days, after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. The governor and his top staff also went into quarantine in May after a senior staffer was infected with the virus.

The governor’s office said the staffer tested negative for the coronavirus last Wednesday during weekly testing, but began feeling sick, and was tested again Monday, and confirmed as positive for the virus.

“Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions,” Pritzker’s office said in a news release.

Pritzker and any others in his office who had close contact with the staffer are self-isolating for 14 days, and all staff who work from the office must be tested and test negative before returning to the office.

Contact tracing efforts also are underway to notify anyone else who has had close contact with the infected staffer.

The governor’s office said all others who were tested for COVID-19 on Monday tested negative.

“Staff members reporting to the office have followed all public health safety protocols including weekly testing, daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office undergoes a weekly deep cleaning and an additional deep cleaning was conducted Monday night,” the governor’s office said.

Pritzker will continue to hold regular COVID-19 briefings remotely while in self-isolation, according to the governor’s office.

The governor and his top staff also self-isolated for two weeks in May, after a senior staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.  A third staffer in the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 in April, have regular close contact with Pritzker, so the governor did not self-isolate in that instance.

