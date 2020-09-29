Advertisement

Dr. Martell: ‘I am disappointed as a community’

The WCHD director put out the statement in response to actions taken by Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH on Tuesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell issued a statement after COVID-19 restrictions for Region 1 were announced by Gov. Pritzker’s office and the IDPH on Tuesday afternoon.

“As the Public Health Administrator for Winnebago County, I am disappointed as a community that we were unable to stave off the additional mitigation strategies that are being mandated by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Office of the Governor. The Winnebago County Health Department has shared metrics with the public regarding the growing number of cases and positivity rate. While there has been no one event or location that has driven the rising positivity rate in Winnebago County, the business community, in particular our restaurants and bars, are being disproportionately impacted. Throughout this pandemic, individual responsibility has been stressed as key to keeping our businesses, schools, and activities open. While we are all fatigued by the restrictions and limitations that this pandemic has placed on our lives, we must recognize that our individual behaviors have consequences on the community as a whole. Please support our local business by taking responsibility and being intentional about your exposures. Lives and livelihood depend on all of us to do the right thing for our community! Only we can prevent further mitigation strategies,” Dr. Martell said.

Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 1, which includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties on Saturday, Oct. 3.

