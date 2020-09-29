Local officials respond to COVID-19 restrictions returning to Region 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 1, which includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The region is seeing a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the threshold set for establishing mitigation measures in the region under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan. This announcement follows last week’s warnings to local leaders that additional mitigation measures would be implemented if the region continued to see an increase in cases, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

“The concerning uptick in Region 1′s positivity - jumping more than two percentage points in two weeks even as the majority of Illinois continues to see downward trends - demands increased efforts to stop the spread in our northwestern counties,” Gov. Pritzker said. “As other regions have demonstrated, stricter mitigations will lead to safer communities when people mask up, keep their distance, wash their hands and respect public health. It is my hope that the residents of Region 1 can turn this situation around quickly, and Dr. Ezike and I continue to coordinate with local officials to make that happen.”

In the past week, Region 1 also had an early indication of increasing hospital admissions for COVID-like-illness. Although this increase has not yet reached the threshold level, it indicates more severe illness is increasing and IDPH will continue to monitor the region’s hospital capacity, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) reacted to the news that Region 1 will be placed under COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“It’s unfortunate that the Pritzker Administration and the state health department are selectively shutting down several types of businesses without any evidence that they’re responsible for the spread of COVID-19. More troubling is how the administration is ignoring and/or constantly changing their mitigation measures. The department had a tiered system that reduced capacity in the first tier, but now there are apparently no tiers and the administration just suspends indoor dining and closes bars. Stateline area families, employers and workers deserve better than the administration’s haphazard approach to mitigation that arbitrarily picks winners and losers with people’s livelihoods," Rep. Sosnowski said.

State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) and State Senator Brian Stewart (R-Freeport), issued the following statement criticizing the decision to place Region 1 under further restrictions.

“With the region reporting zero deaths in last ten days and with our hospital ICU vacancy rates at over 50 percent, any talk of business closure is unwarranted and wrong. The safety and well-being of the citizens of this state should always be our biggest priority; however, as we saw months ago, these arbitrary mitigations measures are not the answer to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. By shutting down our businesses and limiting their ability to operate, Gov. Pritzker is doing lasting damage to our economy. Our business community is just beginning to pick up the pieces left behind from the original statewide shutdown Gov. Pritzker enforced just months ago. We cannot afford to once again allow for our businesses to be negatively impacted and our workforce to take another hit just because the Governor has decided to enforce these arbitrary rules based on methodology that lacks much transparency. Before destroying our economy and family businesses any further, the Illinois Department of Public Health owes the citizens of northern Illinois a much better explanation than a mere press release. We are calling on Director Ezike to make herself available to answer, in much more detail, for these arbitrary decisions that will so negatively impact our communities," the joint statement said.

“COVID-19 spread can increase very quickly, as we’ve seen in some regions in the state, now including Region 1,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “As the pandemic continues, so must our fight against it: Please, don’t hold or attend large events or mass gatherings, wear your face covering, and keep six feet of distance between you and others.”

Mitigation measures taking effect Oct. 3 in Region 1 include the following:

Bars

• No indoor service

• All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• No indoor dining or bar service

• All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

• Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

IDPH will track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.

If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 percent and 8 percent, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus. Region 4, the Metro East, remains under additional mitigation measures as well. Although the 7-day rolling average test positivity rate is less than 8 percent, it remains above 6.5 percent and has increased in recent days.

IDPH continues to monitor each region in the state for several key indicators to identify early, but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission in Illinois, potentially signifying resurgence.

Indictors include an increase in the region’s positivity rate with a simultaneous increase in either hospital admissions for COVID-like-illness or a decrease in hospital capacity, or three consecutive days of greater than or equal to 8 percent test positivity rate (7-day rolling average). These indicators can be used to determine whether additional community mitigation interventions are needed for a region to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

A full list of mitigation measures pertaining to some businesses and industries may be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

