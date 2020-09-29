Blackhawk Bank donates nearly $35,000 to local charities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blackhawk bank is directing nearly $35,000 that would have gone to holiday social events to seven charities including Miss Carly’s and KFACT in Rockford, the Boone County Council of Aging in Belvidere, and Acts Housing in Beloit.

Officials with the bank said these locations were identified as places that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic and it was the least they could do to give back.

