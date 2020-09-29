Beloit coffee shop offering deal on National Coffee Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Customers who purchase any drink at Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit on Tuesday will receive a deal from the store on National Coffee Day.

The purchase will reward customers with two loyalty stamps instead of one. The shop located at 408 Pleasant St. is currently offering fall flavors like pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cold brew and apple chaider.

It's National Coffee Day and we have just the right thing. Purchase any drink today and receive 2 loyalty stamps instead of 1! Don't have a loyalty card? Just ask your barista! Posted by Blue Collar Coffee Co. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.