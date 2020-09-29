Beloit coffee shop offering deal on National Coffee Day
The purchase will reward customers with two loyalty stamps instead of one.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Customers who purchase any drink at Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit on Tuesday will receive a deal from the store on National Coffee Day.
The purchase will reward customers with two loyalty stamps instead of one. The shop located at 408 Pleasant St. is currently offering fall flavors like pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cold brew and apple chaider.
You can find more information here.
