Beloit coffee shop offering deal on National Coffee Day

Blue Collar Coffee Co.
Blue Collar Coffee Co.(Blue Collar Coffee Co.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Customers who purchase any drink at Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit on Tuesday will receive a deal from the store on National Coffee Day.

The purchase will reward customers with two loyalty stamps instead of one. The shop located at 408 Pleasant St. is currently offering fall flavors like pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cold brew and apple chaider.

It's National Coffee Day and we have just the right thing. Purchase any drink today and receive 2 loyalty stamps instead of 1! Don't have a loyalty card? Just ask your barista!

Posted by Blue Collar Coffee Co. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

You can find more information here.

