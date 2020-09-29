Advertisement

Abbott Laboratories to ship more than 100M rapid tests across US

Results only take 15 minutes.
By CBS
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 100 million rapid COVID-19 tests from Chicago’s Abbott Laboratories will be shipped across the country for free.

This week alone 6.5 million are heading to other states, and the White House is hoping most will be used to help reopen school.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she welcomes additional tests in Chicago, but she is not certain they would make a difference getting Chicago children back in schools.

