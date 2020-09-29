Advertisement

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Of those cases, 948 have recovered and 23 have died.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,147 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 10 cases were announced Tuesday.

Of those cases, 948 have recovered and 23 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 47 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 118 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 228 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 166 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 211 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 169 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 96 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 60 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 37 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

