Winnebago Co. adds 225 COVID-19 cases over weekend, positivity rate jumps to 9 percent
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday on Monday.
This brings the total number of cases to 5,935 from 5,710 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 9.0 percent.
The total deaths now stand at 153 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.
49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.
