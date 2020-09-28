Advertisement

Spreading awareness of Domestic Violence Awareness

More than 2,500 Emergency Orders of Protection were requested in Winnebago County last year.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the 17th Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council is working to help spread awareness and celebrate survivors during the month of October.

The Illinois Family Violence Coordinating Council exists to share information, discuss issues, and provide a coordinated response to family violence—including domestic violence, teen dating violence, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, and stalking—in Winnebago and Boone counties, according to the FVCC.

“This year, the FVCC is hosting both virtual and in-person events to spread awareness of this issue that continues to plague the Stateline area,” the FVCC said.

According to the Illinois Coalition against Domestic Violence, more than 45,000 adults and over 8,800 children received services for domestic violence in Illinois in 2019 alone. Last year, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than 1,300 domestic violence-related calls, and the Rockford Police Department responded to more than 5,900 domestic-violence calls. Over 2,400 victims received services including emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, and hotline services from the local domestic violence program, Remedies Renewing Lives, in 2019. Likewise, more than 2,500 Emergency Orders of Protection were requested in Winnebago County last year.

Thursday, October 1: Nicholas Conservatory will display purple lights in the evening to commence Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Also, the first Shining the Light on Domestic Violence Spotlight Video will debut on the Family Violence Coordinating Council of Winnebago and Boone counties Facebook Page (exact time TBD). 

Wednesday, October 7: The Family Peace Center will host a Virtual Open House at 5:30 p.m. on their Facebook Page.

Thursday, October 8: The FVCC Facebook page will post the second Shining the Light on Domestic Violence Spotlight Video, featuring music by local musician Clark Kelly.

Saturday, October 10: Next Rockford Virtual 5K Fun Run benefiting the Family Peace Center begins! Sign up before this date.

Sunday, October 11: DV Awareness Yoga at Davis Park — Free event, sign up here.

Thursday, October 15: The FVCC Facebook page will post the third Shining the Light on Domestic Violence Spotlight Video, featuring the Voices Survivor Committee.

Friday, October 16:: Art contest entries are due by 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 22: The FVCC Facebook page will post the fourth Shining the Light on Domestic Violence Spotlight Video, which will follow two awards given to community members.

Thursday, October 29: The FVCC Facebook page will post the fifth and final Shining the Light on Domestic Violence Spotlight Video, featuring the winners from the art contest.

