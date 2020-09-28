Advertisement

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

With Packers top receiver Davante Adams unable to play because of a hamstring injury, Rodgers nonetheless found ways to attack New Orleans (1-2) with a variety of passes, short and long.

Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards for Green Bay (3-0), including gains of 48 and 72 yards on throws deep downfield that each set up touchdowns.

Rodgers' scoring passes went for 5 yards to Lazard, 18 yards to tight end Marcedes Lewis and 1 yard to tight end Robert Tonyan. Lazard’s longest catch set up Aaron Jones' 1-yard TD run.

The decisive drive got going when Rodgers hit tight end Jace Sternberger for a 23-yard gain and later drew a pass interference calls in the end zone on a third-down play, which set up the Tonyan TD with two minutes left.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara built on a sensational start to the season, gaining 197 yards from scrimmage and scoring twice on short passes from Brees, with shifty, tackle-slipping runs after the catch.

His scoring plays included a 52-yarder in which he took a pass near the line of scrimmage and broke four tackles, including one that forced him to balance along the sideline before he cut back inside for the final yards. That play, which tied the score at 27, might have wound a typical Superdome crowd into a wild, stadium-vibrating frenzy. But the stands were virtually empty, with the exception of fewer than 1,000 Saints player and staff guests.

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three TDs. Emmanuel Sanders caught a 10-yard scoring pass at the end of the first half that gave the Saints a 17-13 lead.

The game featured a quick sequence of defensive highlights while the game was tied at 27 early in the fourth quarter.

Just two plays after Saints defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore combined to stop running back Aaron Jones short on fourth-and-1, Za’Darius Smith stripped Taysom Hill on a read-option run and recovered the fumble to give Green Bay possession again near midfield.

The Packers parlayed the turnover into a go-ahead, 49-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 8:47 to play.

Wil Lutz' third field goal of the game in the final minute allowed the Saints to set up an onside kick in hopes of recovering and driving for a tying touchdown, but the kick went out of bounds and the Packers were able to run out the clock.

INJURIES

Packers: LB Christian Kirksey injured his shoulder during the second quarter and did not return.

Saints: LG Andrus Peat was carted off the field after Kamara was tackled into the offensive lineman’s lower legs late in the second quarter. The Saints said Peat injured his ankle.

UP NEXT

Packers: Host Atlanta in a Monday night game on Oct. 5.

Saints: Visit Detroit on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

