Rockford yoga studio hosts a fundraiser for suicide prevention

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people came together for a yoga session to clear their mind while also helping a cause so close to many people’s hearts.

Alt Yoga hosts a $20 event outside Octane in downtown Rockford with all funds going towards the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, an organization working to provide more education on suicide. Owner Marissa Ebert encourages people to give yoga a try because she feels it can really help your mental health.

“So what yoga does, you’re using your breath, the postures of yoga and releasing that stress in your body with essentially if you think of it you are releasing the memories you are holding on to and doing the healing with your body,” Ebert said.

September is Suicide Prevention Month but Ebert says its an issue that should be thought about year-round as suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country with 123 deaths a day.

