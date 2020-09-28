Advertisement

Rockford Roasting Company begins soft opening inside Embassy Suites

This is their second location in Rockford and is open daily until 2 p.m. all week.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Roasting Company is holding the soft opening of their coffee shop inside the Embassy Suites on Monday.

The coffee shop is located at 416 S. Main St. in Rockford. This is their second location in Rockford and is open daily until 2 p.m. all week.

The shop will be serving their core menu, coffees and also local coffee-flavored ice cream from Dairyhaus.

