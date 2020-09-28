Advertisement

Rockford residents arrested by ISP on several charges

ISP
ISP(MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford residents were arrested on several charges after being pulled over by ISP troopers early Sunday morning.

An Illinois State Police trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 39 northbound at milepost 105, near Illinois Route 64 at approximately 1:07 a.m., according to the ISP.

During the traffic stop investigation, the ISP trooper learned the driver, 26-year-old Oshawn K. Austin of Rockford, had an active order of protection against the front passenger, 22-year-old Daniel S. Aurel of Rockford. The ISP trooper learned Austin was illegally transporting open alcohol, had a suspended Illinois driver’s license, and the registration for Austin’s vehicle was also suspended. Prior to towing Austin’s vehicle, ISP found a firearm, according to the ISP.

Austin was arrested and charged with speeding, illegal transportation of open alcohol, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Aurel was also arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, violation of an order of protection, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of cannabis by a passenger.

Austin and Aurel were both taken to the Ogle County Jail, where they await a bond hearing, according to the ISP.

