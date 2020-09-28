Advertisement

Rockford PD investigating pair of weekend armed robberies

Both are active and ongoing investigations.
Armed Robbery
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 25 at 9:15 p.m., officers were sent to the Dollar Tree at 6340 E. State St. for a report of an armed robbery. The victim was in the office counting cash from the day, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect entered the office, pointed a gun at the victim’s head, and demanded the victim place the cash inside a bank deposit bag. The suspect located two other employees who were inside the store and ushered them into the office at gunpoint.

The suspect then fled on foot, southwest toward Old Chicago. There were no injuries reported.

“The suspect appears to be a tall Black man with braided hair, wearing a blue medical mask and blue medical gloves, Adidas jacket, black sweat pants, and armed with a silver handgun,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, at 3:25 a.m., officers were sent to the Red Roof Inn at 7434 E. State Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Two suspects, armed with guns, entered the lobby and demanded the clerk open the safe, but it failed to open. The suspects left the scene with cash that hadn’t been deposited and the front clerk’s cell phone.

Officers were able to locate the cell phone as it was discarded on the 900 block of Perryville Road.

The suspects are both listed as taller Black men, one with braided hair, both masked and one was armed with a gun," according to the Rockford Police Department.

This is also an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

