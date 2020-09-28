Oregon High School students urge residents to fill out census

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Social Entrepreneurship class at Oregon High School will hold signs to urge resident to fill out their census surveys on Monday morning.

The census deadline is on Sept. 30 and only 70 percent of Illinois residents and 76 percent of Ogle County residents have completed their census. The students hope their presence will serve as an important reminder this is the last chance to make a ten-year difference to benefit their communities.

The students will be at the corner of Route 64 and Route 2 in downtown Oregon from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the class project.

