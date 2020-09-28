Oregon High School students push community members to complete the Census

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A year’s worth of work by a local group of high school students culminates at the corner of Route 64 and Route 2 in Oregon, as the teens push people to fill out the census.

“Fill out your census!" students in Oregon High School’s social entrepreneurship class said. “Every ten years it’s super important.”

With the end of the 2020 census near, students at Oregon High School hold Monday’s class outside spreading awareness about the importance of a complete count.

“Usually people only hear it coming from adults but they are hearing it come from 15,16,17-year-olds," Oregon High School student Abby Duke said. "They are understanding that it impacts us it makes a change.”

A federal Census trainer sparked the students' interest in the 2020 count. The class then became a recognized complete count committee. Their teacher and city leaders praised the effort.

“It was just a light bulb that went off," Teacher at Oregon High School Aaron Sitze said. "Everybody’s like oh my gosh I didn’t realize this has so much weighing on it and after that, they just ran with it.”

“They are very interested and concerned about the community,” Oregon Mayor Ken Williams said. “In other words they look at this as a community effort not an individual effort or even a school effort.”

Ogle County’s Census completion rate is just over 75 percent. Students say the count’s outcome can set off a negative chain reaction, so even teens should push their parents to fill out the questionnaire.

“Not only does it impact you it impacts future generations," student at Oregon High School Avery Sellers said.

A recent extension has pushed the Census deadline to October 31. To complete the questionnaire online click here.

